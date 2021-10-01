WAUKESHA — Events as part of the Waukesha Art Crawl have been taking place this week, leading up to the Art Crawl on Saturday.
As part of the city’s 125th anniversary, artists are painting a list of downtown historic landmarks through this week. Many will be submitted as part of the Plein Air Competition.
The contest will conclude on Saturday, and the public is invited to view the winning art work, browse the art at local galleries and enjoy a bite to eat downtown. Galleries open at 10 a.m.
For more information on the event, visit: https://www.waukeshaart.com.