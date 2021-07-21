waukeshafair072121

5 Days of Great Music and Family Fun!

www.waukeshacountyfair.com

Dates: July 21-25, 2021

Location: Arena, Forum, Grounds

Times: Wed Noon-10pm

Thurs, Fri & Sat 10am - Midnight

Sun 10am-8pm

Admission: Still a great value for your family dollar!

Regular Adm Pricing at the gate (cash only)

Adults $10 at the gate Youth (6-12) $5

Children 5 and under Free at all times Parking $5

Ticket & parking purchase at the gate “Cash Only”

Advance purchase Tickets - discounted pricing, available on line at www.waukeshacountyfair.com through July 19th!

Free Motorcycle Parking courtesy of “Hupy and Abraham S.C.

Event Description: More Fun Attractions added every year! Waukesha County Fair - Check the Waukesha County Fair website for detailed information on other fair attractions, daily admission specials, special events & stage performances.

Info. at 262-544-5922

