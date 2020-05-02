The downtown Waukesha Farmers Market returns this weekend, in the middle of a pandemic, but it won't look, sound or taste like what people might remember.
People will travel in a clockwise direction, there will be separate port-a-potties for vendors and customers, plus there will be no dogs, no music and no touching or tasting.
Social distancing is a must.
Normally, there's 10 feet between each vendor, but Saturday there will be even more space between the vendors.
Vendors are also asked to bring their own hand sanitizer, and the market will have a hand washing station.
The farmers market runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Organizers ask if you're not feeling well, stay home.