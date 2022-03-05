Explore local businesses for the Waukesha "Get Lucky" Art Crawl.
Events run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 5 in downtown Waukesha. There is a lot going on including the Vintage Shop at at Burlap & Lace Marketplace and Polished Patina, art sale at River's End Gallery, author John Schoenknecht at Martha Merrell's Books, Waukesha healing ornament making at Mary-Janes, pop gallery at Art Links, new art pieces at Almont Gallery, visit artists at their studios at The Springs: Gallery/Studios, "Wheel of Deals" at Plowshare Fair Trade Marketplace and more.
Pick up a flyer and visit all the participating art gallery's, artists, studios and businesses. Learn more here.