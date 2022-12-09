It time for holiday cheer as you see the CP Holiday Train stop in the Village of Wauwatosa at the Harwood Avenue crossing. This will be the only Milwaukee stop for the train this year. Don’t miss your chance to see this one-of-a-kind experience.
After a 2-year hiatus, the CP Holiday Train is back! The train will arrive in Wauwatosa at the Harwood Avenue crossing at 4 p.m. Musicians Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott will perform from 4:15 – 4:45. And after the Holiday Train departs, head to Root Common Park for the Wauwatosa Village Tree Lighting. Shop and dine your way through the Village as you enjoy holiday lights, family fun activities, and meet with Santa. Non-perishable food items and donations will be collected for Tosa Cares, the Wauwatosa food pantry.