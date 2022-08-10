Stroll the Village and enjoy treats, samples, specials, and more from Village businesses!
Stroll the Village and and learn more about Village businesses, with treats and special deals along the way! Also enjoy live music in Root Common Park from looping artist Just Dave.
Participating businesses include:
• Wauwatosa Lion’s Club: Serving snacks and drinks at their office at 7336 St James St., and will have prize giveaway raffles every 30 minutes. Stop in to hear more about what the Lion’s Club does!
• Flannel Fox: Offering a Foxtail Cocktail and select men’s and women’s apparel on sale. Also 50% off Himalayan artisan candles
• Arté Wine and Painting Studio: Open 5-10 p.m. and will feature homemade red -or- white sangrias, available at the bar, on the patio or to-go
• Roots Salon: 25% off products, 50% off the last chance shelf, and a free Moroccanoil Mini product when you walk through the door. Plus wine and cheese for shoppers
• The Flower Lady: Half-off on select items and other specials
• Draft & Vessel: Hosting Heirloom Food Truck that night
• Village Cheese Shop: Marasca Fizz Cocktails for $10, Walking Cheese Board for $13
• Orangetheory: Serving snacks and drinks, and will have a wheel to spin for prizes. Throughout August, they will be offering 50% off your first month
• Shop Privy: Serving sangria and 50% off all remaining summer apparel
• Tosa Bike Garage: Serving PRESS seltzers and snacks. Plus, deals on all new bikes, used bike blowout, and 20% off all helmets and bike lights
• Niemann’s Candies & Ice Cream: Featuring chocolate-dipped strawberries and ice cream sundaes
• Lucky Joe’s: $1 off all snacks and serving Old Fashioneds for $6
• Ruby Tap: $1 off Frosé and Free Truffle Popcorn with purchase of a Flatbread (1 per table)
• Mooi: Serving Lavender Margaritas and featuring an Infinite Warrior trunk show