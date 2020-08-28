Join MobCraft Beer at the virtual intersection of Weird Street and Weird Street for a digital celebration of all things weird! Weird Fest 2020 will be held on Zoom on Saturday, August 29 with VIP kicking off at 6:00pm and GA at 7:00pm. Pick up your beer kit from the taproom, put on your weirdest costume, and leave the rest to us! Your Virtual Weird Fest package includes a custom Weird Fest 2020 branded glass, a four pack of unique beers brewed exclusively for Weird Fest, unusual snacks and treats, and admission to the party.