The city of West Bend has always held fast to a strong German tradition and 33 years ago neighbors turned out to raise a toast to Gemutlichkeit. On August 30, 1986 local businessman Herb Tennies, his family and a handful of neighboring shop owners cordoned off a portion of Downtown Main Street on a sunny afternoon and welcomed neighbors to drink beer, kick up their heels and polka in the streets. This year, West Bend GERMANfest celebrates it’s 30th year. That simple four-hour, one-day festival has since grown to a four day celebration complete with a Biergarten, two stages of authentic German music, a sheepshead tournament, dessert tent and thousands of people gathering to raise a stein to their German heritage.