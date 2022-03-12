The West Suburban Quilters' Guild presents the Quilting Stars Quilt Show featuring 300 spectacular quilts.
Quilting enthusiasts can attend informative seminars, quilt appraiser, boutique and vendors.
If you’ve never gone to a show of this kind – you will be surprised at the new innovative modern artwork styled quilts as well as the detailed handwork on colorful more familiar and traditional styles. Scissors Sharpener on site – just walk in!
Enter the raffle for the opportunity to win a beautiful quilt and machine.
www.wsqg.net