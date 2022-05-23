The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour with special guest Emo Philips.
“Weird Al” Yankovic burst onto the scene over three decades ago and never looked back. For the second time in his storied career, the world’s foremost musical satirist and five-time Grammy winner foregoes his usual high-octane, big-production show for an intimate evening of music, focusing on original (non-parody) songs from his 14-album catalog. Marking his highly anticipated return to the concert stage after his hugely successful Strings Attached Tour in 2019 where Weird Al performed each night alongside a full symphony orchestra, this is a rare opportunity to get up-close and personal with this legendary performer.
Almost four years after his first foray into unfamiliar concert territory with his highly-acclaimed Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, “Weird Al” Yankovic is pressing his luck again, this time with The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. The tour marks Weird Al’s long-anticipated return to the concert stage.
Once again drawing from his back catalogue of 14 studio albums, Weird Al promises to deliver a different set list every night, with no two shows the same. As before, rather than focusing on the hits from his career, the show will feature Yankovic’s non-parody material – the somewhat more obscure pastiches and original songs that have largely escaped the pop culture radar but are adored by his long-time fans. And like the last Vanity Tour, he is leaving behind the high-octane theatrics that he’s known for and going bare-bones – no costumes, no props, no video screens… just Al and his band of almost four decades in smaller, more intimate venues, hanging out on stage, playing music.
