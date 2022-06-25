Come celebrate Harley-Davidson’s unrivaled motorcycle heritage with a vintage 1940s-style motorcycle rally at the H-D Museum.
In partnership with The Knucklehead Company’s Annual Reunion features an antique motorcycle ride-in show and the AMCA Badger Heritage Chapter hosts authentic motorcycle field games and NEW ‘Badger Boneyard Swap Meet’ vintage motorcycle swap meet with ALL proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin. PLUS the High Voltage Milwaukee Shovelhead Reunion – Shovelhead Run Poker Run & Mama Tried / Flat Out Friday Boonie Bike Races.
Antique Motorcycle Ride-In Show Classes: Stock Knucklehead / Custom Knucklehead / Sidevalve / Panhead / Shovelhead / Other Pre-1970 American Made // Onsite Registration $20 entry per bike PLUS Antique Motorcycle Field Games: Slow Race / Plank Ride / Barrel Race / T-Ball / Ball on Cone / Weenie Bite // $5 entry per game // all proceeds benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin.
Knucklehead Company: Founded in 1977 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, the Knucklehead Company was founded by a group of enthusiastic fans of Harley-Davidson® overhead valve motorcycles (i.e. Knuckleheads) produced between 1936 and 1947. Membership in the club requires the ownership of a running bike from that era. The group aims to perpetuate the spirit of motorcycle club camaraderie that flourished in the 1940’s. The club has grown in membership over the past decades, and 16 years ago, an annual “reunion” was created to gather members – past and present – to celebrate the club’s history. The Company operates under the mantra: “Ride ‘em! Don’t hide ‘em!”
The Antique Motorcycle Club of America, Badger Heritage Chapter: Founded in 1954 by a group of antique motorcycle fans in the New England area, the AMCA has grown to become one of the largest organizations of antique motorcycle enthusiasts in the world with over 11,000 members in the United States and over a dozen other countries. The purpose of the club is for the “preservation, restoration and operation of old-time motorcycles” in the antique category, meaning the bikes are at least 35 years old. The Badger Heritage Chapter in Wisconsin is one of 58 chapters worldwide.