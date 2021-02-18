Make the most of winter in the parks!
Come explore the winding trails and quiet woods by candlelight on a self-guided hike. Warm-up with beverages and snacks from Mama D’s Coffee by the fire and enjoy the scenery.
Limited spots available, register each household member individually for a hike time below. Ages 5 & Under are free, so be sure to select the proper time and age category when registering). Time slots are for one hour, but if it takes you a little longer, that’s fine!
$5 per hiker (person)
*Free for Ages 5 and Under
Registration is open.
Advanced pre-registration required, and park entrance fees are waived for all registrants.
Hikes are approximately 1 mile in length. Snowy conditions may make the trail not stroller-friendly, snow will be packed down but not cleared off the trail.
Dogs are welcome as long as they are on a 6-foot leash. Be sure to dress for weather conditions. If severe weather is forecasted, registered participants will be notified by email if canceled.
