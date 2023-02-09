The Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts the Winter Quilt Show on Saturday, February 11th from 9am to 4pm at Washington County Fair Park Pavilion, 3000 Pleasant Valley Rd, West Bend.
The Winter Quilt Show will feature a beautiful and unique fiber art display of over 150 pieced, appliqued, and embellished quilts; wearable fiber art; home décor; and more. Visitors may vote for their favorites, and cash prizes will be awarded to the winners.
Seventy booths filled with quilting, sewing, and fiber art supplies, guilds, and other items of interest to fiber aficionados will be available for browsing and shopping.
Lectures, trunks shows, and fiber art demonstrations will take place all day and are free with admission.