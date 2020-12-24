Make plans to join us for Wisconsin's biggest, brightest, & most dazzling holiday lights display!
Our 2020 show is more dynamic than ever before. Experience over 2 million lights on a 1.6 mile path that dance along to the music with synchronized lights, all from the comfort of your own vehicle! For a unique experience, check out our giant Sleigh Ride or the Golf Cart Holiday Train to view the show in open air.
Visit Santa's Workshop at the end of the show for a hot beverage & a photo with Santa and find plenty of opportunities for a holiday photo op in our new Winter Walk-thru light display. Be sure to browse our gift shop for fun and unique holiday gifts.
Nestled 20 minutes south of Milwaukee, Wisconsin's biggest & brightest Christmas drive-thru light show is just a short drive away. For our Illinois neighbors to the south, the best Holiday Lights in Wisconsin are only 20 minutes away from the Wisconsin/Illinois Border.