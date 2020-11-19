An unparalleled experience creatively imagined by our staff, exclusive for our guests. Our 2020 light show is longer, brighter and more dynamic than ever before including a 200 foot drive-thru tunnel with images and words set to dance to music.
Relax in the safety & comfort of your own vehicle as you wind your way through our campground's winter wonderland, book your seat in Santa's sleigh or take a ride in our NEW Golf Cart Holiday Train for a unique experience. Enjoy Christmas in the country with lights on all sides that are high above in the trees and one-of-a-kind hand-crafted displays featuring elves, reindeer, forest friends, beloved children's characters, Santa himself and more, you'll feel like you've stepped into one of your favorite Christmas movies.
Experience the magic at Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort in Caledonia, for a holiday lights experience that stretches longer than ever before for over a mile & a half, featuring over two million sparkling holiday lights, sure to delight kids and adults of all ages! Nestled 20 minutes south of Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest Christmas drive-thru light show is just a short drive away. For our Illinois neighbors to the south, the best Christmas Lights in Wisconsin are only about 20 minutes away from the Wisconsin/Illinois Border.
Stay a while and enjoy a hot beverage, get your picture taken with Santa or write him a letter to be sent to the North Pole, and browse our gift shop for fun and unique holiday gifts.
Find the perfect holiday photo op in our NEW Winter Walk of Lights walk-thru light show! Located outside of The Ember Lodge near Santa's Workshop.