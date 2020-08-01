Are you missing State Fair food? Us too!
For four weekends this summer, satisfy your Fair food cravings by coming to the Fair Food Drive-Thru presented by Bank Five Nine. Get your State Fair favorites like corn dogs and cheese curds, plus lots more!
Vendors and menu items will change each week. For safety, all Fair Food Drive-Thru items are intended to be enjoyed at home. All service will be drive-up only and participants are asked to stay in their vehicles to maintain social distancing.
Learn more about the vendors and menus here: https://wistatefair.com/fair/fair-food-drive-thru/