Wisconsin's premiere haunted attractions have risen from the ashes after being taken over by the horrors that roamed the grounds for more than a decade. What you'll find now is an entirely new experience sure to leave a lasting impression on your nightmares with two all new haunted houses in 2020.
When you enter, you'll find yourself trapped in The Compound where the monsters have taken over and now reside. If you're able to escape, the next horror in store for you is the home of the new leader of the grounds. Welcome to Sketchy’s Chambers. Think you've got what it takes?