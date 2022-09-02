WISCONSIN HIGHLAND GAMES
Labor Day Weekend
Sept 2, 3 & 4
Please join us on what will be our 20th anniversary at the 2022 games.
Preserving the traditional arts, crafts, culture, heritage, and traditions of the British Isles.
Tickets are available on our website, https://www.wisconsinscottish.org/tickets
at the Waukesha County Expo 1000 Northview Road Waukesha, Wisconsin 53188
Tickets Saturday and Sunday are $10 at the gate. (Kids 12 and under are FREE!)
Tickets are for one-day admission.
Parking ($5) is not included. (Friday parking is free.)
Online ticket sales end Thursday, Aug. 29 at 3:00 pm CDT.
Expo Center discount ticket sales end Friday, Aug. 30 at 4:00 pm CDT.
Tickets are available at the gate!
Friday admission and parking are free!
See everything from Bagpipers, Heavy Athletics, Battle Axe, Archery, Celtic Canines, Tea with the Queen, Live Music in the Expo Center, great food, and shopping, See if you are Scottish by visiting the Scottish Clan area. And much more!