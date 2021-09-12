Flea Market at the Expo Center! We are an indoor old fashioned flea market held 7 times a year offering antiques, vintage, toys, collectibles, handmade jewelry, home party theme, kitchen gadgets, advertising, beer items, sports collectibles, homemade pickles, pies, cakes, dips, spices, soaps, and overstocks. It's a whole lot of shopping fun!!!
Shop a huge variety of quality antiques, collectibles, crafts, miscellanious and much more, all under 1 roof! Bargains galore and a whole lot more!
Location: Waukehsa Expo Center Forum Building Halls
Times: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 12th
Admission: $4 (cash or credit)
Seniors and Military ½ price
Children 12 and under free
Vendors interested please call Mike at (414) 481-5859.
