Wisconsin Rummage-O-Rama

Dates: January 16-17, 2021

Location: Expo Center Forum Building Halls

Times: Sat 9am-5pm ; Sun 9am-4pm

Adm: $4 (cash or credit)

Seniors and Military ½ price Children 12 and under free

Event Description: Flea Market at the Expo Center! Shop a huge variety of quality antiques, collectibles, crafts, misc & much more, all under 1 roof! Bargains galore and a whole lot more!

Vendors interested please call Mike at 414-481-5859

https://www.waukeshacounty.gov/events/expo/rummage-o-rama-sat-jan-16-2021/

