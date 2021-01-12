Wisconsin Rummage-O-Rama
Dates: January 16-17, 2021
Location: Expo Center Forum Building Halls
Times: Sat 9am-5pm ; Sun 9am-4pm
Adm: $4 (cash or credit)
Seniors and Military ½ price Children 12 and under free
Event Description: Flea Market at the Expo Center! Shop a huge variety of quality antiques, collectibles, crafts, misc & much more, all under 1 roof! Bargains galore and a whole lot more!
Vendors interested please call Mike at 414-481-5859
https://www.waukeshacounty.gov/events/expo/rummage-o-rama-sat-jan-16-2021/