Wisconsin Rummage-O-Rama is a Flea Market at the Expo Center!
We are an indoor old fashioned flea market held seven times a year offering antiques, vintage, toys, collectibles, handmade jewelry, home party theme, kitchen gadgets, advertising, beer items, sports collectibles, homemade pickles, pies, cakes, dips, spices, soaps, and overstocks.
It's a whole lot of shopping fun! Shop a huge variety of quality antiques, collectibles, crafts, misc. and much more, all under 1 roof! Bargains galore and a whole lot more!
Dates: February 12-13, 2022
Location: Expo Center Arena
Times: Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission: $4 (cash or credit)
Seniors and Military ½ price
Children 12 and under free