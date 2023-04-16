Turn your dream wedding into a reality! Find the perfect gown, DJ, photographer, reception venue, band, honeymoon destination and so much more!
At the #1 bridal & wedding services expo, you’ll find everything you need to have the perfect wedding day!
Whether you envision a formal black-tie affair or a casual barefoot ceremony on the beach, our carefully selected experts are ready to offer advice in creating timeless memories for your perfect wedding.
https://wisconsincenter.com/events/wisconsin-wedding-bridal-expo-spring-2023/