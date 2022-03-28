In celebration of Women’s History Month, several of the most influential female pianists, keyboardists, and guitarists in jazz history are profiled in this online workshop, with MJI’s Paul Silbergleit as your host.
Celebrate Women’s History Month with an introduction to some of the most influential women of jazz piano, from Lil Hardin Armstrong and Mary Lou Williams to Carla Bley and Geri Allen, along with organist Shirley Scott, guitarist Emily Remler, and more! MJI’s Paul Silbergleit will profile each artist and provide a curated sampling of their work.
Cost: $15
Attendees need to purchase advance tickets. Attendees will receive a link and instructions an hour prior to the event to allow easy access to the workshop from a computer, tablet, or smartphone via Zoom Video Conferencing. Registration is open until 15 minutes before the start of the workshop. Links will be sent promptly to those who sign up just prior to the start time.
Participants will be able to see and hear the instructor through live video. Attendees will not be seen on video but will have the option of asking questions during the session. Please call (414) 234-5565 or send an email to mji@milwaukeejazzinstitute.org if you have questions or need more info.
Contact: 414-234-5565