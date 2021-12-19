Marvel at the sight of dazzling illuminations from the safety and comfort of your own vehicle! Drive through our enchanting light displays of delightfully decorated trees, charming characters, a 96 ft. tunnel with an incredible show of dynamic designs, and more. Perfect for guests of all ages.
Time/Days:
Every night
6PM – 9PM
We are OPEN on all holidays. This includes Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve., Christmas Day, New Year's Eve., and New Year's Day. Enjoy a fun night out with the family for the holidays!