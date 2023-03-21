The annual Youth Art Month exhibition showcases exceptional student artwork from Sheboygan County and beyond. Elementary, middle, and high schools, as well as other youth-serving organizations, are featured in this year’s show. Visitors will see the many ways that students have interpreted the works of environment builders and contemporary artists found in the Arts Center’s collections and exhibitions. Youth Art Month is a national event held every March, highlighting the talent and creativity of students as well as the achievements of educators.
Image: Collaboration by Milwaukee High School of the Arts students (Teacher Fellowship Program 2023), Native Wisconsin Landscape Mural, 2022; acrylic paint on canvas.