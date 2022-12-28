Join us as we celebrate the 2022 Impact Award Honorees, the leaders, and legends who have significantly impacted Southeast Wisconsin. YWCA SEW is hosting a star-studded gala and celebrity VIP reception with performances by multi-talented entertainers Brandy, En Vogue, Chanté Moore, Luke James, Le’Andria Johnson, MAJOR. and more special guests.
The YWCA Gala & Awards Ceremony raises funds for the reimagined expansion and redevelopment of our building. A reimagined YWCA Southeast Wisconsin (SEW) headquarters will host dynamic programming to build bridges of understanding between races and cultures. The Center will use the power of arts and athletics to engage thousands of youth and community members at the 70,000-square-foot YWCA Southeast Wisconsin facility in the heart of the Bronzeville Cultural and Entertainment District in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Our neighborhoods are adjacent to Downtown Milwaukee, less than one mile from Fiserv Forum.