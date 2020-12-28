FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis. Evers says he’ll likely include criminal justice reforms in the next state budget as Wisconsin emerges from a tumultuous year of protests over police brutality and racism. The governor told The Associated Press in a year-end interview that the executive budget will “hopefully” include proposals to resolve criminal justice disparities. He declined to offer specifics. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, File)