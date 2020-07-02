Fair Food Drive-Thru coming to State Fair Park

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair Park Officials announced Thursday that a Fair Food Drive-Thru, presented by Bank Five Nine, will be able to satisfy all your fair food cravings despite the cancelation of this year’s event. The move is part of the State Fair Necessities campaign.
“These additions to the State Fair Necessities are another way to sweeten the sting of the Wisconsin State Fair cancellation,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. “We are thrilled to offer another slice of the State Fair with these Fair traditions.” The Wisconsin State Fair is known for its incredible and sometimes outrageous food offerings. The Fair Food Drive-Thru will allow participants to drive up to food vendors stationed throughout Fair Park to purchase mouth-watering favorites such as corn dogs and cheese curds. Vendors and menu items will change each week and will be posted at WiStateFair.com. For safety, all Fair Food Drive-Thru items are intended to be enjoyed at home. All service will be drive-up only and participants will not be permitted to exit their vehicle. The Fair Food Drive-Thru will take place July 23 – July 26; July 30 – Aug. 2; Aug. 6 – Aug. 9; and Aug. 13 – Aug. 16.
The hours of the Fair Food Drive-Thru are Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.