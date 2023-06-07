This is in response to Waring Fincke’s latest column in The Freeman about legalizing marijuana. Apparently he thinks it’s margarine, when he’s talking about people escaping to South Beloit (Illinois) and going to Mundelein to get their dope. First of all, marijuana is nothing more than a drug. Now it’s been proven that it does nothing good except for provide people who don’t want to work, and people don’t have a lifestyle that wants to contribute to society, for the most part, they want cheap, easy dope. Recreational is just like drinking beer, and there should be consequences for it. You shouldn’t be able to operate a vehicle with it, nor should you be able to operate any heavy machinery under it. If you are using it for medicinal purposes, that might be fine, too, but there are other drugs out there that can be used. To me it’s just a cop-out by an old hippie who just is trying to foist his ideas ... on everyone else.
— Mark Shilobrit, Waukesha