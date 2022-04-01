HARTLAND — A field of five candidates is competing for three trustee seats in the Hartland in the April 5 election.
Adam Pfieffer, Tom Truttschel, Michael Meyers, Tim Hallquist and Ann Grevenkamp are all on the ballot for three open seats.
The candidates offered the following responses to questions about their candidacy for elected office and goals in mind for the position if elected.
Grevenkamp
Grevenkamp emphasized her history as a lifelong resident of the village and graduate of Hartland Lakeside and Arrowhead Union school districts.
She left to obtain a degree at Purdue University and returned with her future husband so they could marry and raise a family in Hartland.
“I have grown with the village over the last 44 years and I can help bring Hartland into the future. I am listening to residents’ thoughts and concerns and want to make Hartland an ideal place for everyone,” she said.
Grevenkamp said an area of focus is encouraging businesses offering family entertainment for multiple generations to locate in the village.
“Also, as a parent of a child born with severe hearing loss, I understand and value inclusion,” she said, adding that accessibility and safety also need to be priorities for residents and visitors.
Hallquist
Tim Hallquist decided to run for local office to pursue a course of transparency and communication between both trustees and the public, promoting an approach of professionalism for the office.
“It’s okay to disagree at times. That’s why there are seven people on the board,” he said.
Hallquist said he has been on the village park board since 2001 in an appointed position, also serving as chairman. This role has also allowed him to serve on the planning and architectural board.
“I feel I know the pulse of what’s going on in the village,” Hallquist said.
For goals related to the next term, Hallquist emphasized an approach of studied growth.
“As far as the village, obviously we are looking for ways to keep the tax base down and controlled growth. The growth is what keeps our taxes down,” he said. “We want to make sure we put the right growth in the right areas.”
Meyers
Meyers said his candidacy is focused on ensuring the qualities about Hartland making it “a safe place to raise a family.”
He also stressed the importance of supporting the local infrastructure.
“We have the best water in the county,” said Meyers, who noted he is vice chair of the Delafield/Hartland Water Pollution Control Commission.
“The important parts for me are the police and the fire departments, the water and sewer” systems, he said. “Those four things have to be maintained, that’s the secret of the village.”
Meyers also wants to focus on keeping sexual predators out of the village, to carefully plan out village public and private roads and to continue community developments for families in the area.
“I want to continue doing the best I can for Hartland,” he said.
Truttschel
Truttschel’s website said he is running for trustee to keep the community “headed in the right direction.”
“I will commit to working with the village board to invest in our police department, fire department and to continue to be one of the safest communities in all of Wisconsin,” the site said.
Truttschel’s site said if elected he would promote appropriate staffing and technology updates. He also wants to help the village keep its feel of safety and fun and to engage with local clubs.
“I want to respect our existing businesses, while strategically attracting new businesses that are a good fit for growth,” the site said.
Pfeiffer
Pfeiffer emphasized village safety as a reason for running.
“I love Hartland and want to keep it safe and enjoyable for our children and families,” he said, also pointing to a balanced approach of growth and progress along with protecting village history.
“I want to work to keep Hartland on the right track moving forward so my kids can hopefully raise their families in the same beautiful village,” he said.
Pfeiffer’s area of focus if elected would be safety.
“I will continue to support our moratorium keeping sexual predators from moving into our village. I will also continue to support our police and fire departments,” he said, adding that he will also support projects that beautify area parks.
