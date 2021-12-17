WAUKESHA — Locals gathered at Frame Park in Waukesha Thursday to rally for criminal justice reform in the aftermath of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.
The rally, which included remarks by former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, comes after suspect Darrell Brooks, 39, was charged with six counts of homicide after the parade. Brooks is charged with driving an SUV into the parade, killing six people and injuring more than 60.
Brooks remains in custody at the Waukesha County Jail with his bail set at $5 million.
Prior to the parade, he was released on a $1,000 bail from Milwaukee County in a domestic violence case where he’s charged with running a woman over with the same SUV. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has said “human error” by an assistant district attorney led to that bail amount, which he called “inappropriately low.” Chisholm has faced calls to resign or be removed following the revelations about that bail.
Clarke criticized Chisholm, describing his department’s handling of that bail as a mistake. “It was malfeasance, it was neglect, it was callousness,” he said.
Paul Chadwick, a Delafield resident, said a good friend of his, Tammy Durand, was one of the six people killed in the parade.
“This hit home with me,” he said. “It’s just unconscionable. This was preventable. To be out on $1,000 bond... it’s just flat out wrong.” He said if most people failed the way Milwaukee County prosecutors failed that day, they’d lose their jobs.
“Brooks should never have been out of jail,” said Keith Best, who attended the rally Thursday. “I think John Chisholm should resign.”
Clarke spoke about the importance of being a good neighbor. He said Milwaukee County public officials “have not been good neighbors in the area of public safety and criminal justice,” calling Brooks “a time bomb” and saying those officials lit the fuse.
“Somebody must be held accountable for this horrific indifference,” Clarke said.
Assembly Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, also spoke at the rally. Allen likened the situation to having a roommate who repeatedly leaves the door unlocked, or even open, overnight. He said, in Wisconsin, many want security “but many people are just leaving the door wide open... We all live together, maybe not in the same house but in the same community.”
Speaking more broadly on crime, Allen said one of his friends had a son, a freshman in college, who just died from using drugs laced with fentanyl. He said he’s spoken with law enforcement officers who express frustration at having to arrest the same offender multiple times.
“They catch the bad guys only to have the guys back out on the street in days or weeks,” he said.
Calls for reform
Clarke said through the organization Rise Up Wisconsin, he’ll be working with the Wisconsin Legislature on criminal justice reforms, including a three-strikes policy for violent crimes, truth in sentencing, mandatory minimum sentences for certain crime classifications and bail reform allowing public safety and nature of offense to be taken into account when setting bail.
“It is our time to rise up,” Clarke said. “We want it now and we won’t take no for an answer.”
Allen touted legislation put forward by fellow state Rep. Cindi Duchow, RDelafield, that would amend Wisconsin’s state Constitution to reform how judges apply bail to people with criminal histories.
If passed, the resolution would remove restrictions to judges when determining the bail amount or if an individual can be denied bail by including consideration of the community’s safety, seriousness of offense, and previous record to reflect the needs of the present.
As a constitutional amendment, the legislation would need to pass two consecutive sessions in the Legislature and then be approved by Wisconsin’s voters via election. The swiftest timeline would mean approval in January, 2022, then again in January, 2023, with the amendment on the ballot for the April 2023 election.
