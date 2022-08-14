For those looking for farm-to-table food, a variety of area farmers markets are up and running and late summer is a good time to shop.
Across smaller local markets to larger regional operations, organizers say fresh produce is in abundance.
In New Berlin, the market is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
“We are a makers market. We have 21 full-time vendors who are there every week,” said Tina Conley, president and CEO of the New Berlin Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau. A makers market features quality, hand-crafted goods.
A few of the market vendors are part time, rotating each week, but Conley said market organizers encourage as many full-time vendors as possible so shoppers know what to expect.
Some vendors bring enough supply to fill multiple stalls, according to Conley.
“We also try to make sure the vendors have enough stock so they don’t run out. We want them to try to stay all the way through,” she said.
Located on National Avenue, the market is in a high-traffic area and Conley said it is well-attended.
“We have a lot of returning vendors who seem to be happy with traffic and sales,” she said.
Market organizers also aim to include vendors with different items for sale to ensure a variety of offerings.
The New Berlin market includes a weekly exercise class with offerings like Zumba, yoga and others.
“Every week is something different,” said Conley, adding the next few weeks of the market will offer entertainment, including the Muckey 4-H Cloggers.
In West Bend, this year’s downtown market includes the incorporation of the Women, Infants and Children program, allowing WIC participants to purchase fresh produce, according to Wendy Schneider, events coordinator with the Downtown West Bend Association.
“Also, there are some educational elements we added to our market,” she said, noting that representatives from the West Bend Community Memorial Library, UW-Madison, Roots and Branches, and Bee’s Boutiques all present at the market.
The West Bend Farmers Market includes over 90 farmers and vendors this year, Schneider said.
“The majority of them are local,” she said, noting many are from Washington and Ozaukee counties.
A variety of produce is now in season, including beans and corn, Schneider said.
“We’re thankful for the rain because that made corn start popping,” she said. “I know everyone is excited about corn.”
She said customers like to look for lettuce and microgreens, and there have been blueberries and peaches available recently as well.
Another vendor is planning to bring in cherries soon, according to Schneider.
The West Bend market website also includes information about all participating farmers, what’s new at the market and more.
Organizers work to keep the market diverse, including featuring various local artisans.
This year’s market has been attracting plenty of visitors, according to Schneider.
“We’re packed. I think attendance has been wonderful,” she said.
A few farmers markets of note
Dane County Farmers’ Market
6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturdays, April 16 to Nov. 12 on Capitol Square.
8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Wednesdays, April 20 through Nov. 2, 200 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
The Dane County Farmers’ Market on the Square is a Saturday and Wednesday tradition in Madison, according to its website.
It features “the season’s best bounty of vegetables, flowers, meats, cheeses, and specialty products from approximately 275 vendors throughout the year.”
The site says over 150 members attend every Saturday and all items for sale are grown, raised and produced in Wisconsin.
The market bills itself as the “largest producer-only farmers’ market in the country.”
For more information, visit dcfm.org.
Waukesha Farmers’ Market
8 a.m. to noon Saturdays from May to October.
Located along the Fox River in the Waukesha State Bank employee parking lot, according to the Waukesha Downtown Business Association website.
“For over 20 years the Waukesha Farmers’ Market has been a thriving asset to our community and is one of the largest Farmers’ Markets in the state,” the site said.
For more information, visit waukeshadba.com.
West Bend Farmers Market
7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturdays May 21 to Oct. 29.
200 N. Main St., West Bend.
The 2022 market includes over 90 vendors selling plants, produce, herbs, organically grown products, artisan crafts and prepared foods, the website said.
To meet the participating farmers, read a seasonal produce guide and more, visit www.westbendfarmersmarket.com.
New Berlin Farmers Market
8 a.m. to noon Saturdays in May to Oct. 29 15055 W. National Ave. in the City Center.
“Select from a wide variety of fresh, locally grown and produced goods. These include flowers, fresh vegetables, homemade bakery, salsa” and more, the website said.
For more information visit, www.newberlinchamber.org.
West Allis Farmers Market
Open the first Saturday in May through the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
Closed Thanksgiving Day.
6501 W. National Ave.
“The market offers a wide variety of seasonal produce, fresh meats and eggs, honey and maple syrup, fresh-cut flowers and annual plants, and prepared foods,” the website said. For more information, visit thatswhywestallis.com.
For other farmers markets in the state, visit www.wifarmersmarkets.org.