Fundraiser set up for Horizon West condominium residents

WAUKESHA — While Horizon West Condominiums owners face millions of dollars in either demolition of the building or building repairs, with the decision likely to be the former, a GoFundMe has recently been set up to benefit all owners of the 48 condominium units. Horizon West Condominium owners were told to immediately evacuate their homes Dec. 2 after the building was found to be at risk of collapse. Since then, condo owners have had additional time slots to collect additional items, although many don’t have a home in which to put them.
The GoFundMe for all 48 units has been set up by Diane McGeen, whose mother, Ione Kohler, is one of the Horizon West Condominiums owners and president of the Horizon West Homeowners Association.
As of Monday night, the fund had received donations from nine people and a total of $1,125 has been raised. These funds will be allocated equally to the residents, McGeen said, by the Horizon West Homeowners Association Board.
To view the GoFundMe, visit https://bit.ly/3HjDxXY.
Looking ahead, Horizon West residents essentially have two options: demolition of the building or repairing the damage. Both are expected to cost millions of dollars, with repair being the more expensive of the two, according to Steve McGuire of McGuire Contractors, Inc., the firm hired to remove Horizon West’s balconies and now offering guidance on their current situation.
The presence of asbestos in the building complicates matters. McGuire said asbestos abatement work will need to be done throughout Horizon West prior to demolition — an implosion of the building without that would result in 'asbestos everywhere.' That work alone is expected to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
McGeen said costs go beyond just these issues.
“What happens next, now?” she said. “They still own an abandoned building ... and that doesn’t just disappear. And the liabilities of this abandoned building are still theirs, they still have to shovel the sidewalks, they still have to pay utilities ... there’s going to be legal fees and they just lost everything they own, they just lost half of their possessions because they couldn’t take them (with them).”
48 families
After Christmas weekend, where many Horizon West Condominiums owners remained homeless, some in shelters, McGeen said they are all experiencing emotional trauma.
“This is 48 families, and every family has a story and those stories are just heartbreaking,” McGeen said.
All of these people have their own stories, including Kohler, McGeen’s mother. Kohler is 86 and moved into her condominium 10 years ago with her husband, who has since passed away. McGeen said the condominium represented a “new season of life” which is now over, and it has been hard for Kohler to close the final door to that chapter of her life.
After temporarily living with McGeen, Kohler is now living in a smaller apartment in Waukesha.
“What has happened (is all of the families) have really bonded as a group of homeowners because they are all in it together, they are really suffering ... so when they talk to each other there’s a lot of hugs,” McGeen said.