Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.