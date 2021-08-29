GERMANTOWN — When Sue Lievrouw went on a mission trip to a rural village in Tanzania for the first time in 2006, she visited a village elementary school that taught 1,200 students with no glass on the windows, crumbling concrete floors and roofs that leaked. This experience inspired Lievrouw to start her own nonprofit organization called Hearts in Unity.
“When I went there, I was going to start a partnership with a parish there and my parish here, but after being there for a while, I realized that maybe that wasn’t the reason I was there,” Lievrouw said. “After experiencing that, I came back and started my nonprofit.”
Hearts in Unity helps feed, clothe and educate orphans and at-risk children in Tanzanian villages. The nonprofit builds classrooms, pays teacher’s salaries and provides educational materials to students.
Lievrouw said students were sharing desks and pencils. She added that most of these children do not have proper clothing either, which is why her nonprofit also sews school uniforms together for the children.
“The thrill that they get when they have their own pencil, it’s unbelievable. I’ve seen parents buy a pencil without an eraser so they could cut it in half for both of their kids,” Lievrouw said. “Many of the children were lucky to have one meal a day.”
Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, all the projects that were currently in progress to raise money for Tanzania were put on pause.
This is when Lievrouw decided to build a cookie decorating business as a fundraiser for Hearts of Unity, where 100% of the proceeds go toward supporting the children and schools in Tanzania.
She said her daughter was the one to encourage her to pursue cookie baking and decorating. From there, Lievrouw said her cookie business blossomed from word of mouth and her Facebook page called Cookies by Hearts in Unity.
“I don’t need to make these cookies for income for myself, all of the proceeds go directly to the nonprofit and that’s different than a lot of other cookie businesses,” Lievrouw said. “That’s what sets me apart.”
Lievrouw juggles a full-time job on top of running the nonprofit and cookie business completely by herself. She said if she does receive help, it is 100% volunteer based. For decorating cookies, Lievrouw said she uses Primera Technology’s food printer and even helps with their tech support. The company noticed Lievrouw’s hard work and now donates to the nonprofit too.
To donate or find more information about Hearts in Unity, visit https://www. heartsinunity.org. Those interested in Lievrouw’s cookie business for the nonprofit can visit her Facebook page at