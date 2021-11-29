Ginny Sorenson leaves legacy of kindness

MUSKEGO — Virginia “Ginny” Sorenson loved to dance. That’s how she met her husband of 56 years, in fact.

Then named Ginny Gruell, the Milwaukee native and career nurse taught Dave Sorenson and others from the Luther League at church how to do the can-can. She made an impression, and the two began dating.

Ginny Sorenson was a member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

“She was more or less the head of the group,” Dave Sorenson said, “She was the instructor.” She’d initially planned to ride along rather than walk in the Waukesha Christmas Parade Sunday, but decided she’d hold the banner to help out, as the group was short-handed, Dave said.

Looking back, Dave Sorenson said, “Ginny probably saved the three of them,” referring to three of their six grandchildren, who might have otherwise been holding the banner. It is common for the grandchildren of Grannies to hold the banner.

Ginny Sorenson is one of the five people who were killed Sunday when an SUV was driven into the parade. More than 60 were injured, one of whom died on Tuesday. A man has been arrested and charged.

In addition to dancing, Ginny was passionate about animals and gardening. The Sorensons have two horses, two goldendoodles, two cats and multiple chickens.

“They’ll remember her for her kindness, her thoughtfulness, and she’d do anything for anybody,” Dave said of Ginny’s legacy.

On his eightieth birthday, Ginny told Dave she wanted a bush put up outside their home. She’d arranged for him to be digging the hole when a line of police and fire vehicles drove by with signs stating “Happy Eightieth, Dave.”

She made sure he’d be in the right place when the surprise came.

Kathy Sorenson said family called her mother-inlaw “Grammy” and “we liked to say she brought the sparkle with her, wherever she (went) she’d just light the place up.”

Ginny Sorenson was religious and was known to say “angels watch over you” when parting ways with a person. A nurse, she still working when she died at 79 years old. She is remembered by three children, six grandchildren, and many others.

A GoFundMe has been set up as a memorial fund for Ginny Sorenson. To donate, visit https://rb.gy/sueygl.

The Sorenson family also said donations to Operation Bring Animals Home would be appropriate. The Pewaukee-based 501c3 is dedicated to rescuing animals left behind or displaced by disaster events. To donate to OBAH, visit https://obahrescue.org/donate.