Hartford Fire and Rescue operations reviewed

HARTFORD — An evaluation of Hartford Fire and Rescue showed that the department is currently faring better than many fire departments are with national shortages in fire and emergency medical service personnel, but that is not likely to last forever.
The Common Council heard a presentation this week from Dan Williams from Strategic Management & Consulting. The firm was hired to review Hartford Fire and Rescue’s operations.
“We’re experiencing the same types of struggles as the entire EMS service and United States and anyone operating with a paid-on-call volunteer system,” Fire and Rescue Chief Paul Stephans said.
In a summary report to the Common Council, Stephans noted that the department’s call volume has gone up from 1,544 in 2015 to a projected 2,200 in 2021, for a 41% increase.
Williams noted that when interviewing department members for the evaluation, there were some who thought there is already a staffing problem.
The operations report stated that when overlapping calls occur — a second call comes in before the first is finished — there are times when Hartford’s response is delayed by waiting for volunteers to arrive. Stephans said overlapping calls occurred on a daily basis in November.
While things are tight, however, the Hartford Department has largely maintained consistent service thus far.
“One thing Chief Stephens should be very proud of is that he has an extremely advanced culture for people who want to be here,” Williams said.
“The luxury you’ve had, of not having to hire full-time personnel, will probably not last forever,” Williams noted.
Williams said in evaluating departments, one thing they look for is if they have staff to answer those multiple overlapping calls. Hartford has an on-call crew for the first call, but needs to call in additional people for anything beyond that.
Williams said one possible solution is to start calling in volunteers as soon as the first call goes out, rather than waiting for the next call. Even so, he said if it becomes normal to have a third call — which does sometimes occur already — that is when a department often has to look at full-time staffing.
“Paul needs staff. He doesn’t need space, he needs staff. As a council, I think we need to look over the next couple years at adding staff,” Alderman Wayne Rusniak said.
Stephans said the Fire and Rescue department will also have to look at increasing its rates for paid-on-call volunteers, to attract and retain members with competitive compensation.
The department has a range of 40 to 45 firefighters currently, with 10 to 15 additional members licensed at the EMT, AEMT and paramedic levels, according to the report.
Other recommendations included:
■ Creating a formalized succession plan, so Hartford Fire and Rescue has a plan in place for when the chief or other department leaders retire.
■ Considering an administrative assistant for the chief position, to free the chief’s time from those tasks to deal with other department concerns.
■ Keeping a third ambulance for overlapping calls.
■ Potentially planning a second fire station in the next few years, to compensate for increased service needs as Hartford grows and call volume rises.
The study cost $12,500, which was funded through the Fire and Rescue Department’s operational fund balance.