MENOMONEE FALLS
Hartmut J. ‘Hardy’ Zabel
July 23, 1944 — June 26, 2020
Hartmut J. “Hardy” Zabel entered God’s loving arms on June 26, 2020, at age 75. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Elke (nee Pauer) for 53 years; loving father of Erik (Monica) Zabel, Stephanie (Tony) Stamos, Andrea Zabel, and Mark (Kimberly) Zabel; proud Opa of Alex, Maria, Lukas, Isaak, Madeline, Elena, Sam, Chloe, and Ethan. He was the dear brother of Siegfried (Sandy) Zabel, Gisela (Volker) Neumann, and Robert (Elaine) Zabel. and also loved by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Visitation at Ridgewood Baptist Church, 2720 N. Lilly Road, Brookfield, on Thursday, July 2, from 4-6:45 p.m. Service at 7 p.m. Private burial at Sunnyside Cemetery in Lannon. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Ridgewood Baptist Church.
Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-432-8300 or visit www.krausefuneralhome.com.