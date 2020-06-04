As you age, there are many things you can do to maintain your health. While eating well and staying active are some of the more obvious tips, others may not be so plain to see.
Below are five tips BIC Magazine compiled from WebMD and Healthline that you can incorporate to remain healthy while getting older.
Load up on healthy foods
Rather than dieting, older adults should focus on how to eat. Incorporate more vegetables, fruits, nuts and whole grains and eat less butter, fatty meats, sugar and salt.
Get moving
Try to walk for 30 minutes a day. You can break that into shorter walks if that’s too much at once. A study led by professor Ulf Ekelund at the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences in Oslo found that being more active can help you lower the risk of early death.
Make sure to get some shut-eye
According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, one of the most common sleep disturbances among older adults is insomnia. One way to help sleep through the night is to make sure to fall asleep and wake up at the same time every day. Another is to avoid caffeine and turn off the TV in your bedroom. Also, keep daytime naps to 20 minutes or less.
Find a new hobby
Maintaining a hobby can help keep your mind active. Think about your interests and see how you can incorporate it into your daily or weekly life. Enjoy music? Try playing an instrument. Gardening can also provide a way to relieve stress while occupying your time.
Connect with loved ones
Although it’s hard to see family face-to-face, right now, it’s important to keep in touch with loved ones to avoid feeling lonely. Take advantage of phone calls or even video chats, which can help you get face time virtually.
