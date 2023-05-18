Electronic cigarette use has increased considerably over the last decade. E-cigarettes are now by far the most commonly used tobacco product among middle- and high-school students. The electronic devices, also known as personal vaporizers, vape pens, vapes, e-cigars, pod systems, mods and e-hookah, are not a safe alternative to cigarette smoking. Youth use of any tobacco product is unsafe.
E-cigarettes produce an aerosolized liquid (vapor) that usually contains nicotine and other chemicals inhaled by the user. This is called vaping.
The liquid solution used in e-cigarettes, sometimes called vape juice or e-liquid, usually contains nicotine and other chemicals. E-cigarettes can be used to smoke or "vape" marijuana products, herbs, waxes and oils.
Vape "juice" or e-liquid is often flavored. This makes it appealing to children and adolescents. In 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned the sale of flavored e-cigarette products, with the exception of menthol. The ban also excludes disposable e-cigarette devices, which are sold in many appealing flavors and are relatively inexpensive and are now the most popular type of e-cigarette used by adolescents.
E-cigarettes can be hard to recognize. They may resemble traditional tobacco products like cigarettes, cigars, pipes or other common gadgets like pens, flashlights, USB flash drives, fidget spinners, gaming controls, car key fobs, smartwatches and even asthma inhalers. The FDA has issued warnings to several companies for marketing 15 different e-cigarette products packaged to look like toys, food or cartoon characters that were likely to promote use among adolescents.
In 2022, e-cigarettes remained the most common tobacco product used by high school and middle school students in the last 30 days (16.5% and 4.5%, respectively). And 27.6% of current youth e-cigarette users say they use an e-cigarette product every day.
Children are exposed to e-cigarette advertising online and on TV, in magazines and billboards. Although it is illegal for e-cigarettes to be sold to youth under age 21, they can be ordered online.
Why are e-cigarettes and vaping so harmful?
The nicotine found in most e-cigarettes is addictive and can harm brain development. The more kids vape, the harder it is for them to stop. Using nicotine in adolescence can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood and impulse control. Some e-cigarettes marketed as containing 0% nicotine have been found to contain the chemical compound.
Kids and teens who use e-cigarettes are more likely to smoke traditional cigarettes in the future. Using nicotine in adolescence may also increase the risk for future substance use disorders.
E-liquid from e-cigarettes and refill packs can contaminate skin, leading to nicotine poisoning. Symptoms of nicotine poisoning include vomiting, sweating, dizziness, increased heart rate, lethargy, seizures and difficulty breathing.
Other health harms
Beyond nicotine, the solution in e-cigarette devices and vapor contains harmful chemicals like antifreeze (made from propylene glycol or ethylene glycol), diethylene glycol and aldehydes (like formaldehyde). Formaldehyde is ranked as one of the top cardiovascular toxins also found in cigarette smoke.
"E-juice" may also contain cancer-causing chemicals, heavy metals and ultrafine particles that can get deep into the lungs.
Secondhand smoke or vapor from e-cigarettes is harmful to growing lungs. Studies show long-term effects on lung health, function and development.
In some cases, e-cigarette devices have exploded, causing burns or fires.
In 2019, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention began looking into an outbreak of e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury (EVALI) or vaping-associated pulmonary injury (VAPI). By February 2020, there had been more than 2,800 hospitalizations and 68 deaths from EVALI across the United States. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing e-cigarette or vaping products was linked to most EVALI cases. So was Vitamin E acetate, an additive in vape cartridges e-liquids. Emergency department visits related to e-cigarette, or vaping, products appear to have sharply declined in recent years, but the CDC continues to monitor reports.
E-cigarettes are not recommended as a way to quit smoking. They are not yet regulated nor approved for smoking cessation by the FDA. The long-term health effects to users and bystanders are still unknown.
The best way to protect your children is to never smoke or vape near them. Talk with your doctor about quitting all tobacco. Never smoke indoors, in your car, or in places where children spend time.
It's important to help protect children and teens from using or being exposed to the harmful vapor from e-cigarettes. Talk with your pediatrician for more information about these products and keeping your child safe and healthy.
More information is available at HealthyChildren.org.