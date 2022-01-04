Aurora temporarily closes three clinics

MILWAUKEE — Advocate Aurora Health temporarily closed urgent care centers in Menomonee Falls, Brookfield and River Center Drive in Milwaukee last week, citing staffing shortages. The move came amid rising COVID-19 cases.
On a Zoom call Monday, Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beth Kingston said cases within AAH’s locations have reached an “all-time high.” They were at 1,491 across Wisconsin and Illinois Monday. She said that’s “doubled from 30 days ago and tripled from 60 days ago.”
Kingston and Chief Medical Group Officer Dr. Jeff Bahr emphasized the overwhelming majority of patients are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.
Kingston said AAH had staffing shortages prior to the pandemic, but that trend has now “accelerated.” As short-term remedies, AAH has turned to compensation and other incentives, programs to help non-clinical staff assist with tasks like transporting patients and sitting bedside, having peers check in on one another, and reducing work that’s not absolutely essential at this time.
A no-visitor policy has been implemented across AAH since Dec. 30. “We understand this can be a source of frustration, but it is necessary to reduce exposures,” Bahr said.
Certain elective procedures have been rescheduled as well. Bahr emphasized that’s only the case for some procedures and emphasized “right care, right place, right time” to illustrate the idea of scheduling operations when appropriate levels of resources can be allocated as needed.
Regarding testing, Bahr said non-symptomatic people can use a home test kit or use the AAH app to start, but shouldn’t go to an emergency department so as to avoid “taxing highly needed resources in the health care environment.” He said those who are symptomatic or have a known exposure should make contact with their health care providers.
With the FDA expanding Pfizer vaccine booster doses for teens aged 12 and older, Bahr said it will be helpful to add to the population of people fully vaccinated and boosted.
Despite the challenges, Bahr emphasized people should maintain relations with their health care providers and not be delaying regular care. He said hesitancy among certain people to report a positive COVID-19 test result “actually works against us,” and contributes to unknown spread. “It is important to let those around you know,” he said.
Pulmonologist Dr. Raul Mendoza said the hospitals are experiencing a full spectrum of cases currently.
“The mortality is quite high once you make it to the intensive care unit,” he said. He added that patients can get the flu vaccine and the COVID vaccine at the same time.
