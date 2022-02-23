FILE - Medical personnel vaccinate students at a school in New Orleans on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. U.S. data suggests it is unlikely that COVID-19 vaccines might trigger a rare inflammatory condition linked with the virus in children, according to a study published Tuesday, Feb. 22. Researchers from the CDC and other institutions analyzed vaccine surveillance data in their study, published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson, File)