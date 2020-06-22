Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.