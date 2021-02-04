One of the best way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, influenza and other infectious diseases is by washing your hands. It can be easy for children (and adults) to forget what it takes to wash well.
Here are a few tips to clean up your hand-washing skills:
Scrub your hands together with soap for 20 seconds using warm water. Cold water does not remove germs and oils as well as warm water. Oils on your hand can hold bacteria and germs.
Sing the "ABCs" song twice to be sure you scrub long enough. The scrubbing motion with soap removes the germs.
Don't forget to wash your thumbs, between your fingers, your finger tips, the backs of your hands and even around your wrists.
There are times that it's especially important to wash hands:
Before you eat
After you sneeze or blow your nose
After you play or are in a public place
After you use the bathroom
Other ways to stop the spread of COVID-19 and infectious diseases:
Avoid contact with other people and practice social distancing
Cover your mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing with your elbow
Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth
Clean and disinfect surfaces or objects