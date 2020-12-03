WAUKESHA — As COVID19 cases in Wisconsin and Waukesha County remain a persistent challenge, hospital capacity continues to be watched closely.
According to Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services, the trajectory of COVID patient hospitalizations has shrunk in southeastern Wisconsin by 10% since Nov. 18, but the seven-day average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state remains high at 1,841. In late October that was 1,307.
Wisconsin DHS is reporting statewide 84.7% of hospital beds are in use and 86.7% of beds in intensive care units are in use. Only about 25.7% of ventilators are in use.
In southeastern Wisconsin, the picture is more extreme. 87.2% of hospital beds are reported to be in use while 87.7% of intensive care unit beds are reported to be in use and 27.2% of ventilators are used.
The figures are available for public viewing at https://bit.ly/2UxnQG5.
According to Waukesha County’s COVID-19 dashboard, which focuses on a more specific geographic area, the seven-day average of ICU beds and acute beds currently in use are 66% and 79% respectively. Ventilator use is at 25% and a total of 159 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized in the last seven days, which is up from mid-November but not as high as its peak in late November at 172.
Hospital metrics are updated every Wednesday, no later than 3 p.m. Hospital metrics reflect seven-day averages for Advocate Aurora, Ascension, and Froedtert, and Pro-Health Care hospitals in Waukesha County.
Waukesha County Public Information Officer Linda Wickstrom said the information on the dashboard comes directly from the hospitals and actual bed count and capacity information is proprietary data of each individual hospital.
“While some facilities may be currently close to capacity, others may not,” she said. “If a facility had more beds available earlier in the week, that would also be reflected in the seven-day average. Traditional capacity may change if hospitals enact surge plans.”
Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network are experiencing “extremely high occupancy rates” as well, the network said, particularly at the academic medical center campus in Wauwatosa.
ProHealth Care’s Ann Dee Allen said ProHealth Care is seeing challenges as well.
“All three of ProHealth Care’s emergency departments have been extremely busy,” she said. “We continue to treat all emergency patients who arrive at our facilities, although wait times may be longer than normal.”
Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow has urged people to follow CDC guidelines and take precautions, especially if they’re planning on attending gatherings.