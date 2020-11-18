WEST BEND — As COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and the region continue to rise, hospital capacity is emerging as a potential challenge.
“Like health systems across the area, we are managing but are facing staffing and capacity challenges, and unfortunately there are no signs of a slowdown,” said Advocate Aurora Health, in a statement. “We currently have 16 COVID-positive inpatients at Aurora Medical Center in Summit.”
According to Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services, the trajectory of COVID patient hospitalizations is growing in southeastern Wisconsin by 31%.
The seven-day average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state is 1,864. In late October that was 1,307.
Wisconsin DHS is reporting statewide 88.9% of hospital beds are in use and 90.6% of beds in intensive care units are in use. Only about 24.2% of ventilators are in use.
In Southeastern Wisconsin, the picture is more extreme. 93.5% of hospital beds are reported to be in use while 92.9% of intensive care unit beds are reported to be in use and 26.1% of ventilators are used.
The figures are available for public viewing at https://bit.ly/2UxnQG5.
According to Washington and Ozaukee counties’ COVID-19 dashboard, there are 3,169 active cases in the two counties and 85 total deaths. The hospitalization rate in Ozaukee is 5.14% and in Washington is 3.5%.
Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network are experiencing “extremely high occupancy rates” as well, the network said, particularly at the academic medical center campus in Wauwatosa. “The safety and well-being of our patients, staff and community is always our priority,” they said. “We are continually assessing our processes in place throughout our health network to balance the needs of all of our patients, to screen for, test, isolate, and care for individuals with COVID-19.”
ProHealth Care’s Ann Dee Allen said ProHealth Care is seeing challenges as well. “ProHealth Care’s hospitals, like all hospitals in the area, are near full capacity on most days as the virus spreads widely in our area,” she said. “We are continuing to provide care for all those who need care.”
By the numbers
Washington/Ozaukee County COVID-19 cases
Confirmed cases
■ Current: 11,113
■ Washington County: 7,215
■ Ozaukee County: 3,898
Deaths
■ Washington County: 59
■ Ozaukee County: 31
Cases per 100,000 population
■ Washington County: 5,364.9
■ Ozaukee County: 4,411.5
■ State average: 5,601.9
Case fatality percentage
■ Washington County: 0.8%
■ Ozaukee County: 0.8%
■ State average fatality percentage: 0.8%
Wisconsin
■ Deaths: 2,741
■ Positive tests: 323,848
■ Negative tests: 2,024,801
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services