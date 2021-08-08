WAUKESHA — In a memo to employees, ProHealth Care CEO Susan Edwards said they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15.
“Throughout the 107-year history of ProHealth Care, we have always sought to do the right thing for our community,” Edwards said. “Putting the health and well-being of those we serve above all else is central to who we are. Today, amid the continuing pandemic, that means taking every step possible to keep our patients safe.” The memo states the majority of ProHealth Care employees are already vaccinated, and thanked them for doing so.
“In the interest of our patients’ safety and the safety of all those who make up the ProHealth family, we will require that all employees get vaccinated for COVID-19,” Edwards said. “The deadline for vaccination will be Oct. 15.”
Other health agencies in the area and across the nation are also requiring vaccines. The requirement applies to employees and employed practitioners, volunteers, students and contractors.
“As we do with our flu vaccination requirement, we will provide a process for employees to request an exemption for health or religious reasons,” Edwards said.