New insights into common asthma aerosol medications have been uncovered thanks to recent research from the University of Manchester in England.
According to a press release, the findings could provide help for future improvements that could benefit the millions of people who suffer from the condition around the globe.
It’s estimated that there are 330 million asthma sufferers across the world, with the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology reporting that 26.5 million Americans have it.
Directly inhaling medicine into the lungs has been found to be the most effective method of treatment. But generating the aerosols for inhalation presents a scientific challenge. This is because of the limited knowledge of the microstructure of drug products before they are converted into particles light enough to be carried by air. In other words, before the products can be aerosolized.
Scientists at the University of Manchester announced new research Monday at the Respiratory Drug Delivery (RDD) 2020 conference. It shows how they’ve used x-ray CT scanning to measure the tiny microstructures of individual particles from the medication at the nano-scale.
This first-time reveal of the 3D microstructure gives scientists and pharmaceutical manufacturers a better understanding of the medications’ conduct under aerosolization, according to a press release from the University of Manchester.
“We have been able to visualise a drug-blend in 3D, and see the interplay between drug and non-drug particles in the medicine,” said lead author and research associate Dr. Parmesh Gajjar of the Department of Materials in a statement. “This is important for final quality control of asthma medicines to check the actual amount of drug and to help formulate improved asthma medications.”
Scientists conducted the research using high-resolution x-ray computed tomography (XCT) instruments at the university’s Henry Moseley X-ray Imaging Facility (HMXIF). The instruments can evaluate a sample at up to 50 nanometres in resolution. Doing so is especially important for inhaling medication for which aersolization is necessary to create particles small enough for the lungs to absorb. The particles in this study measured less than 5 micrometers to penetrate the deepest parts of the lungs.
The announcement of the study comes nearly two months after the Food and Drug Administration announced the popular oral asthma medication, Singular, and its generic form will be required to have a prominent warning label on the packaging.