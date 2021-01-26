HARTFORD — Efforts to slow and prevent further cases of the coronavirus in the 53027 zip code, which includes Hartford and parts of the surrounding area, have not adversely impacted the number of cases in Washington County. In fact, the number of positive cases in that zip code has helped lower the county-wide percentage of those infected with the virus.
In his most recent email message to other Hartford officials, City Administrator Steve Volkert said as of Jan. 18, 1,862 people in the 53027 zip code have been confirmed with positive cases of COVID since the start of the pandemic. The zip codes includes more than just the city of Hartford.
“This equates to 8.16% of the entire population in this area. In all of Washington County, 9.25% of the entire population has had confirmed cases,” Volkert said. “Currently, there are 155 active cases of COVID in our zip code. In the county, that number is 1,164. The number of cases in the Hartford zip code has not negatively impacted the county as a whole. We currently make up 14.57% of all cases yet our population is 16.5% of the total County population.”
Volkert said the figures can be translated to say “that nothing that is being done in Hartford is greatly impacting the total numbers in the county.”
Volkert said the percentage of negative tests in Washington County continues to be just above the 80% mark at 80.7%. With this in mind, the county and state health departments continue to urge everyone to maintain similar practices to the “Safer at Home” period.
“You should continue to wear masks whenever you go into public buildings. Keep a 6-foot distance between you and others, wash hands frequently and clean all surface areas regularly and stay at home and isolated whenever you feel sick,” Volkert said. “With the vaccines now being distributed, the time period before we end the spread of this virus is in view. If everyone does their part in keeping our loved ones safe, we will be able to return to life as normal in a short period of time.”
Volkert said many people are asking when will they be able to get their vaccine.
“To best answer that, we suggest you check out the County Health Department website, to find out where you fit in the different groups of recipients,” Volkert said. “For most people in Group 4 it’s estimated they will receive it (the vaccine) in the March or later time frame.”
The county health department website is at https://www.washozwi.gov/S ervices/Communicable-Disease/ COVID-19-Vaccination-Information.
Volkert said from this same website, the public can learn much more about the facts about the two current vaccines and what steps are being taken to ensure that they are safe.
“Our biggest challenge has shown (in City Hall) not to be what they (staff) do at work but more what they do outside of work at family gatherings,” Volkert said.