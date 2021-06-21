FILE - In this June 15, 2021, file photo, Silvia Guillen, 19, and her boyfriend Joseph Alvarez, 22, both from El Paso, Texas, share a kiss at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020, while the number of Americans fully vaccinated has reached about 150 million.